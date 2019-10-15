Q: I've been reading your column for some time. It seems you have been there and always point out things I don't see, so I thought I would ask about my situation. I live around the corner from my husband's ex. They co-parented their two kids - a week with each parent - before I got here and following your advice, I just got with the program. I haven't interfered and have been accepted as part of the club. BUT, now that we have added a little one to the family there are sometimes I wish we could do things "just us" and it seems like the kids' mom is always included. Take Halloween. Normally, we would all trick-or-treat together, but now that the baby is joining us, can't we just once have a private family holiday?
A: Excellent question. The answer is yes and no. It all depends on what you consider to be "your family." Is it you, dad, your baby and every other week, his kids or you, dad, three children and on occasion, their mother? I found the second choice to be my reality.