As U.S. and coalition forces withdraw from Afghanistan and the Taliban militia gains more territory, women and girls who resisted gender-based violence and fled to protective shelters, or even jails, risk being sent back to their families where they face further abuse, including death.

According to the U.S. State Department's 2020 Human Rights Report, there were 28 shelters in Afghanistan to protect women and girls at risk of severe forms of gender-based violence. On average, these shelters assisted as many as 2,000 women and girls annually.

COLUMN: Afghan women, girls face risks amid U.S. withdrawal

  • By SHERIZAAN MINWALLA, Chicago Tribune

EDITORIAL: Ohio's Portman spot-on about compromise

  • Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

As he weaved together a bipartisan infrastructure deal that had the support of the Biden White House as well as the Democrats who want a bigger package and the Republicans who don't want to bargain with them, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman says he remained confident there is a desire in Washington fo…

COLUMN: Independent redistricting would still be decade away

  • By HOWARD GORRELL, The Fulcrum

For the past year, various Democratic organizations, have persuaded supporters to write email messages, letters to the editor and opinion pieces claiming the creation of independent redistricting commissions in their states could end Republican gerrymandering by the end of 2022.

