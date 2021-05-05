COLUMN: Assortment of voices must be present

Dorothy Butler Gilliam, the first black female reporter at the Washington Post, said in 2019, "When journalists are being called 'an enemy of the people,' and Black women reporters, and other reporters, are being called names and treated with such disrespect, I think it's just so important to remind people of the importance of the media."
Robust, quality journalism, particularly at the local level, is undoubtedly critical for a functioning democracy. It supports civic engagement and provides communities with vital information on issues such as health care, public safety and economic development.
Americans' trust in the national news media is low and getting worse. Mainstream journalism has lost the respect of much of the public, though soul-searching and changes by the industry could reverse this trend.
By YOSEF GETACHEW and JONATHAN WALTER, InsideSources.com
Dorothy Butler Gilliam, the first black female reporter at the Washington Post, said in 2019, "When journalists are being called 'an enemy of the people,' and Black women reporters, and other reporters, are being called names and treated with such disrespect, I think it's just so important t…
Protesters in Minneapolis, and, for that matter, throughout the country and across the seas, signaled through shouting, jumping, carrying signs and in some instances vandalism that a jury had better find Derek Chauvin guilty in his trial for murder. It did.
The Pennsylvania State Police recently announced it will make it a priority to hire as many as 65 women who were otherwise qualified to become troopers but were not hired because they could not meet rigorous physical fitness standards - standards that apparently were not required to perform …