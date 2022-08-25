When you’re trying to decide just how worried or scared about something you should be, there are basically two factors to consider — how likely the bad thing is to happen, and how bad the bad thing would be. It could be any calamity, from a house fire to a relationship failure to disease.

These two parts of risk assessment are at the root of many arguments between parents and children.

PETER GREENE is a retired Franklin High School English teacher. He can be reached by email at pagreene@outlook.com.

Opinion

COLUMN: Avoiding the 'bad thing' might not be a good thing

