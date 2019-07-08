It is difficult for most Democrats to imagine that Donald Trump might be re-elected to the presidency. They are convinced that America is a wiser, more cautious nation than it was in 2016 - and that the people are anxious to fix this mistake.
They point to polls showing nearly any Democrat who opposes Trump in 2020 would win. But with Trump, as we learned, polls don't always tell the whole story. Many Trump voters are shy when it comes to proclaiming their support. They prefer to do it in the ballot booth where no one can see them.
It is unfathomable to many that a president with such corrupt tendencies and who has alienated so many Americans could even come close to garnering a second term.
From the moment Trump stepped onto the political scene, he began muddling the line between acceptable and aberrant behavior. To defeat him, Democrats must employ a calculated strategy. If not, they will end up contributing to his victory.
Here are ways Democrats could help Trump win re-election:
Try to crack his base: Nothing Democrats say or do could convince these supporters that Trump isn't the best man for the job. Democrats should steer their energy toward those who did not vote for him in 2016, making sure they are energized to turn out en masse.
Trump lost the popular vote by almost 2.9 million votes, so the majority of Americans never wanted him. The problem is that not enough of these voters were located in places needed to win the Electoral College.
Winning back former Democratic congressional districts that turned out for Trump in 2016 will take more than bellyaching about what an awful human being he is. It will require a well-organized, feet-in-the-dirt campaign.
Move to impeach: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is right. Holding impeachment proceedings in the House, knowing full well the Senate would never take the necessary step of holding a trial, would be futile.
Some voters would see it as the politically motivated move it is, and Trump could use the failed attempt to bolster his claims of no collusion, no obstruction.
It would mobilize Trump's base, and possibly leave some Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans disillusioned enough to stay home.
Hold closed-door committee hearings with Trump loyalists: Former White House communications director Hope Hicks and her team of White House lawyers made the Democrats look like fools.
It was a mistake to allow her to testify privately without a swearing-in. Democrats ended up with nothing but a bunch of objections from White House lawyers, while Trump was rewarded for refusing to play by the rules. Though Trump's claims of executive privilege might not hold up in court, he has the gift of time on his side. By the time his lame excuse for blocking or restricting testimony of former members of his administration is challenged, the clock will have run out.
Let the White House enter into war with Iran without congressional approval: We may have dodged the bullet with Trump's decision to call off Iran strikes minutes before the attack was to begin. But this administration's obsession with picking a fight with Iran isn't over.
Nothing would more quickly bolster Trump's support among Americans than a conflict with a country nobody likes. Though the boost might be short-term, it could be just enough to boost his re-election if timed correctly.
The "rally around the flag" effect worked wonders for troubled presidents in the past. During the Iranian hostage crisis in 1979, Jimmy Carter's approval rating quickly jumped 32% after the seizure of the U.S. embassy in Tehran. In 1991, George H.W. Bush saw a 25% hike after the Persian Gulf War.
Gang up on Joe Biden: Former Vice President Joe Biden isn't perfect, but he might be the the best the Democrats have to defeat Trump.
Candidates such as Sen. Cory Booker and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio did Democrats a disservice by blowing Biden's ridiculous statement about once working with segregationist senators out of proportion.
Everyone knows Biden wasn't glorifying the old days; he was making a case for bipartisanship, albeit an inept one. Democrats cannot afford to tear each other down in order to gain favor with minority voters.
Ignore Russian interference in elections: Special counsel Robert Mueller's report made it clear that the Russians wanted Donald Trump in the White House. There is no reason to think they would not want him to remain.
Congress should not hesitate to spend whatever it takes to secure free and fair elections. Otherwise, they can get ready for the U.S. Marine Band to play "Hail to the Chief" at Trump's second inauguration.