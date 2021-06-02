COLUMN: Biden on par with Roosevelt, Johnson

It's not too early to think about legacy, and President Joe Biden is doing so. The Biden administration took office faced with some of the biggest challenges a new president has ever had to grapple with - from the massive economic downturn, to the out-of-control coronavirus, to the climate crisis, to a nationwide racial justice reckoning, to a large swath of Americans believing former President Donald Trump's big lie and questioning whether Biden won the election, which has sparked a crisis in our democracy.
This inheritance is an enormous challenge, but also a burgeoning opportunity. There is no question that reform comes from crisis, and seizing on catastrophe to mobilize the full resources of a nation is what great, transformative presidents have done throughout history.
It's not too early to think about legacy, and President Joe Biden is doing so. The Biden administration took office faced with some of the biggest challenges a new president has ever had to grapple with - from the massive economic downturn, to the out-of-control coronavirus, to the climate c…
President Joe Biden's first 100 days in the Oval Office have been eventful to say the least, but comparing his tenure as president over this period to past presidents like Franklin Delano Roosevelt is an insult to Roosevelt.