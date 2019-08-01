Now that August is here, we can wind our way into the final couple of Venango County festivals.
We were recently out in Seattle to visit my grandsons. Their parents coincided with Seattle's food festival, known there as "The Bite." It sprawls all over the city center, a park-like area around the Space Needle, and it includes a ton of food booths and some samples of fancy food. Plenty of music, plenty of crowds.
I think big city festivals are a different sort of animal because shared spaces are different there. One of the most expensive commodities in many urban areas in space.
In Dallas, where the developers are slowly eating up the farmland around the city, folks can afford million-dollar homes, but not yards to put around the homes, and so you get the spectacle of giant mansions packed together with trailer park density.
My daughter's family has a yard, but they also have a big park surrounding a lake just down the hill, and there you find folks doing all the stuff that we might think of as backyard activities - volleyball, sandbox, taking a walk. For many folks, the shared communal space is their version of a yard, and so a festival is more of a personal party in a space they're used to sharing.
In a less-urban area like ours, most folks have plenty of space to play right at home. Shared spaces like parks and streets are for special occasions. That may be why we're more likely to hear complaints about "all these people crowded into town" or just the hassle of trying to get through streets that we aren't used to having to share.
To listen to some Oil City residents talk, you would think that Bridgefest involved blowing up several roads and cutting off residential areas with armed militia. City folks are used to sharing their personal space; out here in more thinly populated areas, we're a bit more tetchy about people in our way.
This may be why so many local people talk about local festivals as if they are some dreadful chore. I'm not immune; many's the time I've thought I might as well enjoy the comfort of my own back porch than whatever's going on in town.
But every time I overcome that initial reluctance, I'm glad I did. Riding through the Oil Heritage parade with the Franklin Silver Cornet Band is one of the highlights of my summer. There's so much crowd spread out over so much street (God bless the Oil City High School band for marching the whole way) and it is such a rich and varied assortment of folks.
Once I finally get out of town (the least fun part of the process), I'm always encouraged by what I've seen. There really is a great collection of people living in this area, regardless of what they may agree or disagree about.
So do not let festival fatigue slow you down. Taste of Franklin provides an opportunity to eat a whole lot of different food. We have old favorites we like to sample, and I try to expand my horizons every year.
This year the festival will include the DeBence organ grinder rally, bringing people from all over the country to share the kind of old-time organ grinder music that few folks ever get to hear these days. The downtown stores will be offering sales, and live music will be underway in many spots around town.
The weather is supposed to be sunny and warm, so you can take a break from the festivities to enjoy a half-price day at Miller-Sibley Pool (yes, it's still operating; yes, it's nicely spruced up; and yes, it turns out to be a nice place to take a couple of tiny humans).
And after this weekend, it is only two weeks until the Rock In River event, an afternoon centered on the fine art of skipping stones. It's an event that has brought competitors from all over the world (seriously - last year's winner was from Japan). That will be the same weekend as Bridgefest, still my favorite new festival in the area.
Some people may be bothered by the traffic, but I think it's clever, creative, looks cool, and is one of those little touches that gives our small-town existence the kind of quality of life that large cities envy and try to capture in festivals of their own. Don't pass up the chance to enjoy.
