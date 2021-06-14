In an important 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court pushed back against prosecutorial overreach in computer-related misconduct.

What's most interesting about the case is the breakdown among the justices: On one side, all five justices appointed since 2008 - by President Barack Obama and by President Donald Trump - plus Justice Stephen Breyer; on the other side, three conservative justices appointed before 2005, two by President George W. Bush and one by President George H.W. Bush. Generational change is afoot on the Supreme Court, at least with respect to cases involving computers.

