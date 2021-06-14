In an important 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court pushed back against prosecutorial overreach in computer-related misconduct.
What's most interesting about the case is the breakdown among the justices: On one side, all five justices appointed since 2008 - by President Barack Obama and by President Donald Trump - plus Justice Stephen Breyer; on the other side, three conservative justices appointed before 2005, two by President George W. Bush and one by President George H.W. Bush. Generational change is afoot on the Supreme Court, at least with respect to cases involving computers.
Catching up with a friend over Zoom, I wondered what might have happened if China had come clean about the presence and origins of COVID-19 before it spread beyond Wuhan. But, my friend asked, wouldn't the United States have done the same and tried to hide it, too?
Although we've made significant progress over the last two centuries to expand the freedom to vote, self-interested politicians in numerous states are trying to turn back the clock to a dark period in our history and create significant barriers to voting for certain Americans, especially bla…
Ballot shortages and misprints plagued the primary election last month in spots across Pennsylvania - even as the state is striving to rebuild trust, especially among Republicans, in the voting process.
Some scientists worry laboratory scientists are getting too little oversight on projects that could potentially start pandemics. Others worry about the global proliferation of labs that work with dangerous viruses and other pathogens.