COLUMN: Faces we often see are ones we remember

Between Groundhog Day and Super Bowl Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II quietly marked her 70th year on Britain’s throne, and she is the all-time record-holder for extended throne-sitting (Queen Victoria comes in second place with 63 years).

It’s an odd thing to celebrate. For one thing, celebrating your anniversary of throne-taking also means celebrating the anniversary of the death of whichever relative died to make room for you. But it’s just weird to celebrate being a monarch, a job that is largely ornamental. Monarchs are mostly the public faces of their countries, personifying the institution.

Peter Greene resides in Franklin and is a retired Franklin High School English teacher. He can be reached by email at pagreene@outlook.com.

