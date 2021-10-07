Applefest is splendid and wonderful and just generally awesome. But one of its minor side effects is that it reminds us what there is not to like about the visitor economy.
I don’t know what it is, exactly, that gets into some people. Do they enjoy acting as if they are some form of royalty? Or does their frustration with their own life manifest in a desire to play at being the center of the universe?
Today, more than 1,100 charter schools are run by for-profit corporations. Whether those corporations are large national chains or small local companies running one or two schools, they invest in slick marketing campaigns to get children and tax dollars through the door.
With 86% of major U.S. corporations predicting artificial intelligence will become a “mainstream technology” at their company this year, management-by-algorithm is no longer the stuff of science fiction.
Probably no one with understanding or logical suppositions surrounding the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s switch to all-electronic tolling subscribed to the notion that the travel entity would not experience challenges in ensuring a superior toll-collection record would be achieved quickly and painlessly.
It is not a defect of a refrigerator that it does not make toast. And it is not a defect of your approach to foreign policy if the autocratic state you invaded is not a democratic state when you withdraw, if your primary goal was not to transform the autocratic state into a democratic state.
A more competent COVID-19 control plan driven by expertise was one of President Joe Biden’s key 2020 campaign promises. But unforced pandemic management errors raise troubling questions about whether reality matches Biden’s rhetoric more than eight months into his tenure.
Numerous studies suggest a connection between excessive use of online platforms (and the devices used to access them) and worrying trends in teenage mental health, including higher rates of depressive symptoms, reduced happiness and an increase in suicidal thoughts.
President Joe Biden recently launched a full-throated defense of his tax plan built around two points: The rich are cheating and the IRS can’t catch them. As a result, the top 1% has evaded $160 billion in taxes, he said.
Partisan gerrymandering of legislative districts has been a uniquely American problem since our founding: As long as we’ve had politicians, they’ve exploited the power to pick their own voters before the voters get to pick them.