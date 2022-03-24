The Franklin Silver Cornet Band is not the only community band organization with a storied history in Franklin. When looking through the various musical chapters of Franklin history, we should never forget the Sheepskin Band.
The Sheepskin Band was a fife and drum corps made up of Black members of the community. “Sheepskin” was a not-uncommon name for many bands in the country, seemingly related to the material used for the drum heads.
The Franklin Silver Cornet Band is not the only community band organization with a storied history in Franklin. When looking through the various musical chapters of Franklin history, we should never forget the Sheepskin Band.
Like most Americans, I’ve spent the last few weeks contemplating the implications of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, including those that extend beyond ever-increasing gasoline prices and grocery bills.
Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled state Legislature have found something to agree on: Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax, the second-highest in the nation, costs the state more in lost business than it collects in revenue.
Former President Donald Trump, infamous for having lied tens of thousands of times during his presidency and now facing a subpoena in New York for possibly having lied on his financial forms and tax returns, has now launched an ironically named new social media app, Truth Social.
It’s no secret that Republicans and Democrats have retreated toward the extremes in recent years. Trump-era Republicans leaned into their populist base, while the progressives increasingly set the agenda of the Democratic Party.
Since Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced his retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson assumed the front-runner’s position to replace him. President Joe Biden has named her his nominee and, if confirmed, she will become the first black woman on the court.
On Jan. 18, the day the federal government’s website allowing Americans to order free at-home COVID-19 tests opened (one day before its official launch, and the only time anything in this story happens ahead of schedule), and we requested ours.