People prepare you for the unreasonably excessive amount of love you will feel for your own children. Few people warn you that the same upswelling of love for your own children will swell and spread if they have children of their own.
There's been plenty written about the changing role of fathers over the past generation or two. But over the past couple of years, I've been wondering about the role of grandfather.
We have a few grandfather movie examples. Look, for instance, at the grandfathers in "Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" - tired old geezer Grampa Joe can't even get out of bed. Or doddering John Hammond in "Jurassic Park". Or Peter Falk's ancient Grampa in "The Princess Bride".
Yet none of the dodderiness really make sense. They all have youngish grandchildren; if the kids are 10-ish, then the parents are probably 20-something, which makes these grandparents probably 50-something. Yet, pop culture frequently portrays grandparents as if they are somewhere between 80 and 1,000.
I became a grandfather in my late 50s. I see plenty of folks I went to high school with around town who are also grandparents. I even have former students who are now grandparents. None of us are exactly doddering yet.
Granted, my grandfathers seemed old when I was young. They were both old school grandfathers - emotionally distant, uninterested in kid stuff, nearly unapproachable. I have no memory of ever playing with either of them.
One spent a lot of time in his chair, resting up from what I can now recognize as a grueling commute. The other was infamous for sitting in front of the television and clicking the remote, changing channels repeatedly every 30 seconds.
Yet, one grandfather took us down to the tide pools and poked through the various sea life contained therein, explaining it all. My other grandfather took us fishing, leading to the shocking and exhilarating moment when we were instructed to step directly into the creek with our shoes still on.
There is an extra challenge for modern grandfathers in that modern children tend to move. My own family moved here as part of the "Great Joy Migration" of the mid-60s, leaving my grandparents a 12-hour drive away. I'm fortunate that my son and his wife moved back to the Pittsburgh area; once this summer, I saw my granddaughter twice in one week.
We just returned from visiting my two grandsons (and their parents) in Seattle, which is really just so far away. You can watch videos of your grandson dancing to "With Cat-Like Tread" but it doesn't compare to seeing it live. Venango County is a great place to raise children, and it's a fine place to raise grandchildren as well, but not all of us have that chance.
Grandfatherly duties are not always crystal clear. I think it's still a grandfather's job to teach the grandkids pieces of ancient lore, like the Beatles and what paper money looks like.
But as fathers have become more involved in parenting, grandfathers are able to branch out beyond lore and hijinks. And we are still free to break parental rules and encourage our grandchildren to be wild and rebellious, even while we bark about "kids these days" with their saggy jeans and their tweeters.
But the modern grandfather is also busy doing stuff. Grampa Joe was clearly retired, as are most movie grampas, but the modern grandfather may still be working, out of either necessity or a desire to stay busy and active.
It is possible that my own parents became, as grandparents, even more busy than when my father had an actual paying job.
I have mastered the basics; I can explain to you a dozen reasons that each of my grandchildren is clearly a genius, and I can occasionally share something with them that they neither understand nor enjoy.
I have not yet worked on the skill of taking a coin magically from behind their ears, and as far as acting out whacky characters and voices for them - well, their fathers' skills in that area are beyond anything I could dream of.
I have my own grandfatherly nickname, and I am reasonably good at entertaining small children. As the grandchildren get older, I expect that growing up in the 60s and 70s will make it largely impossible for me to be shocked, though I'm not going to be the one to drive them to get a tattoo.
And I can follow the rule of letting them be who they are instead of trying to tell them who they're supposed to be.
Peter Greene resides in Franklin and is a retired Franklin High School English teacher. He can be reached by email at pagreene@outlook.com.