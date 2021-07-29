Last week, Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams told the newspaper that unemployment fraud is a growing issue. Turns out that's not the only kind of fraud that is hitting Pennsylvania.
Social Catfish, a website that advertises itself as an online scam watchdog, recently released its annual report that compiles data from the FBI, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center and the Federal Trade Commission. It looks at which states lost the greatest amount of money to individual scams in 2020.
Last week, Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams told the newspaper that unemployment fraud is a growing issue. Turns out that's not the only kind of fraud that is hitting Pennsylvania.
For the past year, various Democratic organizations, have persuaded supporters to write email messages, letters to the editor and opinion pieces claiming the creation of independent redistricting commissions in their states could end Republican gerrymandering by the end of 2022.
We're barely a month out from the Colonial Pipeline hacking, perpetrated by the Russian-speaking hacking group DarkSide, which left thousands of Americans without gas, preventing many from accessing food or medicine. Then came the attack on JBS, the world's largest meat supplier, which shut …
At a time of year when great joy can be realized by watching our feathered friends splash in garden bird baths, peck at backyard feeders, sing from perches in the trees outside our windows, some bad news has landed.