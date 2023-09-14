This week another 9/11 went by, and it appears that in general the date is now one of those anniversaries that we only pay a lot of attention to on the “special” anniversaries—the fives, tens, etc.
Monday there were some acknowledgments of the anniversary of those terrible events, some commemorative pieces. Social media included some sober reflections and some crazy-pants nonsense. Fire and police departments probably led the nation in acknowledging the day. But for many people it was, mostly, a normal day.
We are just more than a week removed from Labor Day, and workers have much to celebrate. Unemployment is near its lowest level since the 1960s, and real wages are growing again. Post-pandemic inflation is finally under control, even if it’s not yet all the way back to normal.
The campaign to rehabilitate Vice President Kamala Harris’ image is well underway, suggesting the Democrats have finally recognized the potential problem her low public standing poses for President Joe Biden’s re-election.
Former President Donald Trump’s bail was set at $200,000 in Georgia’s Fulton County, 10% of which he paid to a private bail agent. Several others charged along with Trump in the racketeering case over the alleged attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat have already appeared, paid and be…
Back when banking was heavily regulated, the “three-six-three” rule prevailed. Bankers would pay 3% interest on depositors’ accounts, charge a 6% loan rate when lending out the depositors’ money and, with a profit practically assured, tee off on the golf course at 3 p.m. “Bankers’ hours” wer…
Nobody — or at least nobody who deserves to be taken seriously — thinks children should see pornography. And yet that’s exactly what’s happening, and at alarming rates: Studies in the U.S., as well as in France, Australia and elsewhere, show the average age at which young people first encoun…
A law review article claiming Donald Trump is automatically disqualified from holding elected office is getting attention in large part because it was written by two conservative, originalist law professors, William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen.
You don’t need to be a famous code breaker to crack the codename — “My Guy” — that kept popping up in Hunter Biden’s emails. He’d just seen the first sign that his big ka-ching deal with Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company, would pay off, big time.
More than 165,000 students this month have begun classes for the fall semester at Penn State, Pitt, Temple and Lincoln, long before the state Senate returns to Harrisburg on Sept. 18 and the state House straggles in on Sept. 26.
What drove voters to the polls in Ohio wasn’t politics or partisanship — it was values. More and more people today are motivated not by party loyalty but by the issues they care about and the threats they see to their most basic rights.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently made a stop at a Las Vegas union hall as part of President Joe Biden’s desperate effort to tout his administration’s economic agenda. She was especially proud of legislation that directs billions in federal money to favored green interests.
The world is on fire. The devastating wildfires in Maui have led to well in excess of 100 deaths and about 1,000 more people unaccounted for. We have seen homes and livelihoods destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with smoke and burn victims.
Televised presidential debates during the general election are viewed as the ultimate candidate showcase. They give voters the opportunity to watch competing worldviews and policy positions clash on America’s most significant political stage. Viewers get to test their assumptions about the c…