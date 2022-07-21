The story of oil is one of those stories that reminds us that timing is everything.
After all, oil was not discovered in 1859. People had been aware of it for centuries. The Chinese get credit for the first oil well way back in 600 B.C. (depending on who you ask). That’s a long time ago. That’s Hanging Gardens of Babylon, and Babylonians defeating the Assyrians, and all sort of important historical figures you’ve never heard of like Peisistratus and King Kuang.
In the days since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision nullified Roe v. Wade, returning the regulation of abortion back to the states, there has been a campaign of misinformation about what constitutes an abortion.
Conservatives are, by and large, thrilled by the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decisions. It has expanded its conception of gun rights that states have to respect, and ruled states must include religious schools in voucher programs.
The ways we think about the COVID-19 pandemic have evolved with the virus: In 2020, it was a potentially deadly threat we could avoid by being careful; in 2021, it was something that was likely to infect everyone eventually; and now, it’s becoming seen as a persistent health hazard that can …
Frustrated and beaten down, Mayor Jim Kenney has quit on the city of Philadelphia. After yet another shooting — this time involving two police officers shot during the Fourth of July celebration on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway — Kenney, in a moment of candor, said: “I’ll be happy when I’m n…
While the U.S. Supreme Court was making all the big news in recent weeks, the justices weren’t the only ones dropping significant decisions. The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court recently decided to make some waves of its own.
Valera Kondratenko is doing everything he can as a civilian to support Ukraine’s war effort — he helped found a grassroots group that imports vehicles for the armed forces — and he’s hopeful about the outcome of the fighting. But he’s also unsentimental.
If President Joe Biden wants to run for re-election, he should say so clearly and soon — and then start acting like it. Alternatively, if the president is not sure he wants to run again, he should take that as a strong sign that he shouldn’t — and then make that announcement soon, too.
It doesn’t seem like it now, with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal roiling the nation, but we could someday look back on June 24, 2022, as the day we started out toward a compromise, even consensus, on abortion.
The Food and Drug Administration recently announced it will seek a rule forcing Big Tobacco companies to dramatically reduce the amount of nicotine in cigarettes, to render them less addictive and make it easier for smokers to quit.
Believe it or not, we live in the best of times. It’s been a crazy few decades, with a pandemic, rising inequality, slowing growth and productivity, and major changes in the economy. But generally, most people experienced huge gains in living standards.
Republican state Rep. Natalie Mihalek’s proposed constitutional amendment to get Pennsylvania out of the booze business is simplicity itself: “The Commonwealth shall not manufacture or sell, at wholesale or retail, liquor.”