Elvis had his first hit (“Heartbreak Hotel”). The first television soap opera premiered (“As the World Turns”). Dwight Eisenhower ran for president against Adlai Stevenson. The law was passed to begin the construction of an interstate highway system. Alabama bus segregation laws were struck down by the Supreme Court. The United Methodist Church decided that it should end racial segregation and also start giving women full ordained clergy status.
It’s easy to see the war in Ukraine as a sign of an inescapably violent world. But if the future looks bleak, perhaps that’s because we focus on the conflicts that happen and overlook the gravitational pull of peace.
John Fetterman — the hulking, tattooed, hoodie-wearing lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania — constitutes Democrats’ best hope to steal a Senate seat from Republicans this fall. And while few politicians can match his style, or could pull it off, Democrats can learn a lot from his approach.
In the candidates who will represent their parties in November, and in those who came close, there is a new political culture taking root in the commonwealth — a nationalized one that’s replacing Pennsylvania’s distinctive one.
For years, the anti-abortion movement has generally tolerated exceptions in cases of rape or incest, or when the health or life of the woman was at risk from pregnancy. It was neutral territory in the debate, a recognition of the complexity of real-life circumstances.
Humanity’s understanding of the universe expanded dramatically last month, when NASA released the infrared test images of the Large Magellanic Cloud, taken after the final alignment of the James Webb space telescope’s golden mirror segments.
Sealing the criminal records of more former offenders is the right move for Pennsylvania.It’s time for state lawmakers to expand a program that would keep the records of formerly incarcerated people out of public view.