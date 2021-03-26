FORT WORTH, Texas - Whether one agrees with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's politics or thinks his lifting of COVID-19 restrictions was the result of "Neanderthal thinking," it's difficult to argue with his characterization of President Joe Biden's immigration policy as "reckless open borders."

How better might someone describe a circumstance in which the number of illegal border crossings (so far this year) is on track to surge past the crisis levels of 2019? Especially when an increasing number of the migrants are vulnerable, unaccompanied children.

COLUMN: President's immigration changes threaten kids

  • By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN, Fort Worth Star-Telegram

They Said It

"Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle."

They Said It

"Smart people learn from everything and everyone, average people from their experiences, stupid people already have all the answers."

EDITORIAL: Could you pass a test to become a citizen?

  • Dallas Morning News

If you were born in this country, there is a high probability that you know less about the Constitution and American history than do immigrants who become citizens. And various studies indicate you might flunk the citizenship exam.

COLUMN: What I will miss about my pandemic existence

  • By TYLER COWEN, Bloomberg Opinion

With COVID-19 vaccines being made available by three drug companies now, it's likely that 2021 will be much better, or at least more normal, than 2020. But a question remains: Which parts of our pandemic existence will we find most difficult to give up?

COLUMN: Democracy is all about having shared visions

  • By LORELIE KELLY, BYRON BLAND, FLOYD TOMPKINS JR. and DUNCAN MORROW, The Fulcrum

There comes a time when political leaders and ordinary citizens must choose to affirm and reinforce the institutions that make a democratic nation possible.

They Said It

"The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now."