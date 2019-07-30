COLUMN: Responsible journalism shouldn't be abandoned

In 2016, actor Denzel Washington reacted to a "fake news" story of which he was the subject.
"If you don't read the newspaper, you're uninformed. If you do read it, you're misinformed," Washington told a group of reporters.
In addition, he said, a need to be the first to report a story has taken precedence over the truth.
"In our society, now it's just first - who cares, get it out there. We don't care who it hurts. We don't care who we destroy. We don't care if it's true." Washington said.
"Just say it, sell it. Anything you practice you'll get good at - including BS."
As a proud, 38-year member of the journalistic fraternity, it's painful for me to concede that in far too many instances the actor is spot-on with his assessment of the news industry.
Too often, it's that need to be first that clouds the clear approach to basic journalism - report based on the facts at hand. Doing more could open a reporter to conjecture and to the dissemination of incomplete or inaccurate information.
Unfortunately, such information made the rounds after the discovery of a woman's body in Polk late last week.
A report that began to circulate across the internet said the body could be that of an Emlenton woman who has been missing since early July.
However, at that time, there was no official statement from Franklin state police that the body could be that of the missing woman.
Meanwhile, The Derrick and The News-Herald reported only on the official statement from police - a decomposed body of a woman had been discovered and the investigation continues.
An ongoing investigation is valid reason for police to withhold information - at times, it's because a victim's next of kin must be first notified; other times, it's because police don't want to inadvertently tip off a suspect; and at times, it could be both.
Then, of course, there's always the possibility that police just don't have additional information during the early stages of an investigation.
Information is immediate on social media, and unfortunately it has become the norm to see irresponsible posts on sites such as Facebook that people are all-too willing to accept as gospel truth.
However, it's inexcusable for any informational website that claims to be a legitimate news source to run such a report without first receiving confirmation from police.
My reporters, city editor and I take great measures to ensure we won't put a story out there for the sake of being first while at the expense of accuracy and responsibility to the community.
When a body was found along the Allegheny River in May 2018, information that came into our newsroom gave us every reason to believe it was that of Oil City resident Daniel Kulling, who had been missing for months.
We could have put out a "breaking news" post on TheDerrick.com that indicated it could be the missing man and showing the public we are on top of this story.
But, what if it had not been Kulling? We could have caused emotional stress to Kulling's loved ones and damaged our reputability in the community. Once we received the official report is when we broke our story.
Most recently, there was the fire on the top floor of the former Mellon Bank building last week. Again, word filtered into the newsroom of a news event taking place, including the impression that Oil City's version of "The Towering Inferno" was well underway.
Rather than immediately issue a sensationalized "breaking news" headline on TheDerrick.com, I sent reporter Rosemary Fielding to Cornplanter Square, where she found the top-floor fire to be pretty much under control. A picture taken by staff photographer Richard Sayer confirmed as much.
In our efforts to get news out as expeditiously as possible, we at times find ourselves at the mercy of police reports - especially those that deal with a death investigation or traffic accident - that can take weeks before we see them. Again, it's usually all because of ongoing investigations.
We reach out to police, both local and state, to help us with our job of reporting the news to you. In turn, there have been instances in which police have turned to us for information to help them with an investigation.
And, as we continue to do our best to work hand-in-hand with law enforcement agencies, they - and you - should be assured we will not write about "what could be" or "what appears to be" in our news reports.
Rather, we will continue to solely put the focus on "what is."