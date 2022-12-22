To have a local teacher on the new governor’s transition team is a very cool thing.
Installing a new administration in Harrisburg is a huge undertaking. Jobs to be filled, connections to be made, policy priorities to set, a lot of people to hire or appoint. It is not humanly possible for a new governor to do it all themselves, so they assemble a transition team that helps them work out a map for all those decisions.
Since the start of the pandemic, Congress has provided public school districts with $190 billion in relief funds, roughly triple what the federal government spends on K-12 education in a typical year. This infusion has handed schools an opportunity to start repairing the damage caused by rem…
A wave of layoffs at U.S. technology companies has forced scores of skilled immigrants on temporary visas to find new jobs within 60 days or leave the country. Their predicament underscores how a flawed system is jeopardizing America’s ability to attract and retain the foreign-born talent it needs.
Is the age of nuclear fusion finally dawning?After many decades of not-so-productive research, scientists have been making progress toward an energy revolution. Recent news of the latest milestone: According to press reports, scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Califo…
On his campaign website, then-candidate Joe Biden vowed to “end for-profit detention centers,” asserting tendentiously that “no business should profit from the suffering of desperate people fleeing violence.”
President Joe Biden vowed to end the federal government’s use of private prisons on the campaign trail. His campaign platform further stated “the federal government should not use private facilities for any detention, including detention of undocumented immigrants.”
After the uncontested vote among House Democrats, much of the nation will start getting to know Hakeem Jeffries as the first black American to lead a party conference in Congress. We at the New York Daily News, having followed the Brooklynite for decades, have some insight on, and some advic…
Pennsylvania Republicans craving the governorship after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s two terms were foiled this year by a superior candidate in Democratic Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, and by their own primary election system.
Someday, history’s chroniclers will label November 2022 as when America’s political elites and also America’s just plain people of the left, center and right suddenly began trying to see beyond the horizon — urgently hoping to discover their next generation of leaders.
When it comes to the U.S. government, no one is drafted to be vice president. Presidential candidates search for someone who is a complement, providing strengths where there are weaknesses while still having a similar overall direction.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently marked a turning point in the history of the internet. The court agreed to consider Gonzalez v. Google, its first case interpreting Section 230 — a once-obscure statute that is now widely credited for having “created the internet” and is debated by politicians…
Christmas is such a mish mosh of various celebratory symbols and activities. You can spend a lot of time climbing down that particular research rabbit hole online. Lucky for you, I’ve already done some of that.
Because of the combined impact of COVID-19, the flu and RSV among children, hospitals are pitching tents outside emergency rooms. Wait times can stretch as long as 36 hours, forcing kids to get treated in hallways or sent back home.
President Joe Biden has been in an upbeat mood since the Democrats’ best first-term midterm showing in 60 years. The results relieved any immediate party pressure for him to forgo a 2024 re-election bid.
As of this past summer, Russia had forcibly deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainians — mainly women — from the Ukrainian territories they occupied, including some 260,000 children. Those numbers have since grown.
With the increasing digitization of everything from social interaction to shopping to maps and our real-time locations, there are growing calls to regulate technology companies and pass privacy laws mandating how data can be collected.