Apparently we’re kicking off the “War on the War on Christmas” early this year by freaking out over the ways that the many odd kinks in the supply chain could affect the shopping and shipping of gifts this year.
These are unusual times. Over the past many months, any number of things have turned out to be lost somewhere in the global supply chain: new trucks, chicken wings, house paint, theatrical fog machines.
The post-census redistricting process around the country presents an important test for centrists to either live up to fundamental ideals, such as fairness and choosing what’s best for the country, or go for the jugular the way the extremists in both parties do.
Congressional testimony by whistleblower Frances Haugen drove home an important message: Facebook is actively harming millions, perhaps billions, of users around the world with a host of algorithms designed to boost engagement and advertising revenue.
University students of yesteryear read the classics. Aristotle, Euclid, Homer and Plato were part of the regular course of study. And students read these challenging texts in their original languages — Greek or Latin.
Upon his election, President Joe Biden stood before the cameras and promised the American people a time of healing and unity, a renewed order where everyone’s voice deserved to be heard, not trampled and insulted.
Neither Republicans nor Democrats want to admit the shocking truth about 2020: The U.S. election system performed well. Americans went through a pandemic and had to change voting procedures in response to it, with all the partisan controversy that entailed. Both parties made irresponsible st…
Just seven days into President Joe Biden’s administration, he declared that the United States must “meet the moment” and raise our “climate ambition.” He backed that sentiment up with a set of sweeping executive orders directing the government to place the climate crisis at the center of dom…
The Orange County, California, coastline has become the latest casualty of the nation’s unhealthy dependence on oil. In one of the biggest California spills in decades, a pipeline connected to an offshoot oil platform off the coast of Huntington Beach released at least 126,000 gallons of cru…
Today, more than 1,100 charter schools are run by for-profit corporations. Whether those corporations are large national chains or small local companies running one or two schools, they invest in slick marketing campaigns to get children and tax dollars through the door.
With 86% of major U.S. corporations predicting artificial intelligence will become a “mainstream technology” at their company this year, management-by-algorithm is no longer the stuff of science fiction.
Probably no one with understanding or logical suppositions surrounding the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s switch to all-electronic tolling subscribed to the notion that the travel entity would not experience challenges in ensuring a superior toll-collection record would be achieved quickly and painlessly.