I managed to get some man angry enough to toss some naughty words at me and hang up last week. Like roughly 75% of my phone calls these days, this one was trying to sign me up for some sort of Medicare.

I almost miss the days when robots wanted to check on my auto insurance. When I turned 65, I entered a whole new world of phone scam baloney, based on the assumption that I must now be on Medicare.

PETER GREENE resides in Franklin and is a retired Franklin High School English teacher. He can be reached by email at pagreene@outlook.com.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Time to scrap noncompete agreement is long overdue

Noncompete agreements, which restrict who employees can work for after leaving a company, have become well-established in Pittsburgh. Some local hairstylists, for example, who are unhappy with their jobs must either stay with those jobs, move to another area, or change fields entirely, throw…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: A single sentence in Fox News lawsuit portends campaign violations

  • By CRAIG HOLMAN InsideSources.com

Buried deep in the newly released, 197-page filing by Dominion Voting Systems in its mammoth $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News for suggesting the 2020 presidential election was stolen with help from rigged Dominion voting machines is one very explosive sentence:

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Make standard time permanent

  • By WILLIAM F. SHUGHART II InsideSources.com

Almost everyone hates springing forward and falling back every year. Moving clocks ahead one hour in March only to return them to their previous settings in November wastes time — literally.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Advantages abound with changing clocks twice a year

  • By DAVID PRERAU InsideSources.com

Today’s daylight saving time (DST) system — spring-to-fall DST followed by winter standard time — is an excellent compromise, providing DST’s many advantages the majority of the year and yet avoiding winter standard time’s difficulties during the dark, cold months.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: The state's counties need authority to boost tourism

Even in a stridently partisan state Legislature, authorizing county Tourism Improvement Districts (TIDs) should be an easy win for both parties. And the sooner the better: County tourism agencies could use the cash to sustain an ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 travel collapse.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Nation must strive to gain workable, 2-party system

  • By LAWRENCE GOLDSTONE The Fulcrum

As opposed to a multiparty system, as exists in, say, Israel, in which voters have a number of alternatives to find candidates that are most aligned with their views, a two-party system forces voters to choose between only two ideologies.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: What is now a reasonable approach to masking up?

  • By CORY FRANKLIN and ROBERT WEINSTEIN Chicago Tribune

If you ask the wrong question, you’re likely to get the wrong answer.If the question is, “Do masks worn outside medical settings work to protect against COVID-19 and respiratory diseases?” — or its politically charged companion, “Do you believe in masks?” — don’t be surprised if answers are …

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Media negligent with its attitude on lab leak

Citing a classified intelligence report provided to members of Congress, the Wall Street Journal recently reported the U.S. Energy Department has now concluded with “low confidence” that the COVID-19 pandemic most likely began after an unintentional laboratory leak in China.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Biden's rehash of Trump asylum prohibition is misguided

If you think it’s unfair for would-be concertgoers to have to go through services like Ticketmaster, you might be shocked to learn that the Biden administration has issued a rule to force would-be asylum-seekers who transited through more than one country without being rejected for asylum th…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Alec Baldwin failed every gun safety rule

  • By MAY MAILMAN InsideSources.com

We can all agree that Alec Baldwin did not mean to kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, leaving her husband a widower and her then-9-year-old son motherless. He should not be, and was not, charged with murder. But, nor should this killing be brushed off as an accident, a tragedy of working …

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: McCarthy's leadership plan shows no sign of working

  • By JONATHAN BERNSTEIN Bloomberg Opinion

The Republican majority in the U.S. House is about 2 months old, but it’s already clear that Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s attempt to mollify his party’s extremist faction risks hurting the country without guaranteeing the thing he wants most: to keep his job as House leader.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Surge in crime prompts Lightfoot's downfall

If there’s one issue responsible for the surprising downfall of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot — who became the city’s first incumbent to lose reelection in four decades, after failing to advance out of a primary round — it’s public safety. Here’s hoping other big-city mayors get the message.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: King, Eisenhower had militarism pegged right

  • By FRANZ BURNIER Chicago Tribune

As another observance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday passed in January and we once again celebrated Black History Month in February, I’m still haunted by Jonathan Eig’s op-ed — “We have lost sight of MLK’s radical vision” — that appeared earlier this year in the Chicago Tribune.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Whether the lab or nature, China has answers on virus

That the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Intelligence and Counter-Intelligence now believes the deadly plague we call COVID-19 escaped from a Chinese research lab in Wuhan more than three years ago only heightens the need to keep looking for the origin of the virus.