I was only 5 years old when President John F. Kennedy announced the U.S. goal of space travel to the moon. By the time I was old enough to follow along, I was hooked on the U.S. space program.
I bought and built the plastic models.
I read up on the Project Mercury flights. I learned about orbiting and booster rockets that could push a human being in a tiny box up into space.
I built Gemini capsules, with little plastic astronauts who could be removed to do imaginary space walks.
I could probably name more astronauts than sports stars.
Building the models was a challenge; it required patience and neatness and I have never been burdened with a great deal of either. But it was cool to hold scale versions of the actual thing in my hand, and building them piece by piece helped me understand how they worked and what they did.
My proudest achievement was a complete Apollo rig, with command, landing and service mounted on top of a Saturn V rocket, all of it detachable so that I could "act out" the whole process.
It seemed fairly incredible at the time, and it seems even more so today. The whole rig was pushed into space by the biggest rocket ever seen (365 feet tall), somehow pushed beyond Earth orbit and into an orbit around the moon. Orbiting, which we take for granted, is hard - too high or low, too fast or slow, and you either crash or fly out into space. To pilot a spaceship down into orbit, rather than up into orbit, looked very tricky.
While up there, the command module had to back out, spin around and hook up nose-to-nose with the landing module. The last stage of the rocket had to be released to shoot past the moon. The landing module would separate from the command module and land on the moon itself.
After some work on the moon, the landing module would take off into lunar orbit (leaving the service module behind) and hook up nose-to-nose with the command module - this maneuver all by itself seemed incredible, like firing a rocket into orbit and aiming it to a moving target the size of a manhole cover. Then, somehow, that little capsule would leave the moon and get back to Earth.
From 2019, much of this looks less incredible than it was because we are used to having super-computers do all the hard work of calculating all the angles and powers, etc.
The computer system at the time was far beyond most computer capabilities. It's not entirely comparable to what's around today, but many sources suggest it had about 2K of memory and 32K of storage. In other words, your cell phone is far more powerful a computer than what took us to the moon.
The entire program was astonishingly low-tech. At one point, a critical circuit breaker was accidentally damaged; it could have stranded the astronauts on the moon, but they fixed it with a felt tip pen.
The Apollo 11 lunar landing was tricky, with the lander coming in a bit too fast. Neil Armstrong had to do some manual piloting. Like millions of Earthlings, I was watching, but the video was hard to make sense of, pictures of black-and-white dirt, sliding by smoothly while voices spoke in crackling tones over the scene.
I lobbied hard to stay up however long it took to see a human being take the first step on the moon; I don't remember getting much of a fight. It was summer, and it was the moon. The moon!
Some time around 11 p.m. I watched Armstrong take that step, a grainy foot stepping onto gray dust. I watched as much of the next hours as I could, then rewatched them later, the grainy footage from the tripod-mounted video camera. There were things we didn't see at the time. Buzz Aldrin took communion from a kit prepared for him by his pastor.
It was an awesome night, but as I grew older, something happened. I would have watched every Apollo mission, but television stopped all but the most basic coverage.
By 1973, 59 percent of Americans polled said space exploration spending should be cut. Apollo 11 was only 66 years after the Wright Brothers first flight, and when I watched that grainy moon footage, like many space geeks, I imagined I was seeing the next step of a long journey into space. Instead, 50 years later, we've gone nowhere.
