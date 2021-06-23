COLUMN: U.S., Russia engaged in unacknowledged war

President Joe Biden had a three-hour talk with Russian Premier Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16, said he laid down some red lines Russia had darned well not cross and that it was his hope this guy he once called a killer does not want another Cold War.
In fact, this killer has already started a war, refuses to call it off by denying he is doing it, and Biden has meanwhile agreed on a project putting Russia's interests over those of the United States.
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has engaged in a juvenile campaign to fly flags from his Capitol office in defiance of state law. It's an act of foot-stomping behavior that is the antitheses of that of a grown-up - and a responsible elected official.
During the Trump administration, even as the federal Environmental Protection Agency claimed to care about, you know, protecting the environment, officials sat on an alarming scientific report with vivid new details about our warming planet while the White House called for burning coal, gas …