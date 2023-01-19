One of the assets that we have here in Venango County is our name. Venango is a mis-transcription of an old Native American word, so it’s impossible for the name to turn up anywhere without some connection to northwestern Pennsylvania.
That has led to some curious mysteries. There is a Venango, Nebraska, a very small town just by the Nebraska-Colorado border and surrounded by miles and miles of fields of grain. I have long puzzled over the mystery of its name. Like most old Nebraska towns, it was laid out by the railroad in the late 19th century and would have been about the last town it platted on the way west.
Pennsylvania’s 500 school boards regularly prove that it’s overly optimistic to take nine people off the street, put them in a room, and expect them to run enterprises that spend more than $33 billion a year in local, state and federal money.
One of the assets that we have here in Venango County is our name. Venango is a mis-transcription of an old Native American word, so it’s impossible for the name to turn up anywhere without some connection to northwestern Pennsylvania.
Through a phenomenon called “linked fate,” small or marginalized groups tend to vote more as a unit rather than as individuals, assuming that without doing so they might not have a loud enough voice in the political system.
Streaming’s latest hit show, “McCarthy Agonistes,” ended its five-day run, but the protracted vote for speaker of the House highlighted one unexpected, yet welcome, facet of the Republican Party: actual diversity — and not just of the ideological variety.
In the fiscal year that ended in September, people from around the world chose the United States. At about 970,000 naturalizations, it was the third highest year on record for immigrants becoming American citizens.
The various “political correctness” scandals on college campuses, such as a group at Stanford University recommending against the use of the words “American” and “immigrant,” get a lot of headlines. But there are more gradual, less visible changes that also contribute to the declining status…
Last month, nuclear fusion topped headlines around the world when scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California announced an essential milestone in developing this nascent technology.
Because prescription opioids drove the earlier phases of the overdose crisis, the nation responded by drastically reducing access to those drugs — with prescriptions dropping by nearly 50% over the last decade. It’s now clear that approach was ineffective at combating overdoses, and it left …
Everyone is aware of the broken state of online discourse — people operating in echo chambers, misinformation proliferating the social media space, endless arguments over basic facts, polarization reaching record highs, people hating others who disagree with them, cancel culture and many oth…
An often-said phrase — “Thank you for your service.” — is one that most Americans use when they see a member of the military at the airport or in the supermarket. We should also now use it whenever we see Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.
In many ways, 2022 might seem like it was a pretty bad year for Americans on the political right. After all, the year saw record budget deficits, spending bills loaded with corporate welfare, a legally dubious student loan scheme and disappointing election results for the Republican Party.