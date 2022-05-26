It would do us some good to get out of our continuing cycle of alarm and crisis.
I blame politicians for at least some of it. For a while now, the go-to move for activists of every stripe has been to scream that the end of the world is almost upon us, and only by supporting X and/or opposing Y can we hope to save ourselves — until next week when, of course, the next major crisis will reveal itself.
If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as the recently leaked draft opinion suggests, arguments over how to regulate abortion will move from the courts to the legislatures, in Washington and 50 state capitals.
President Joe Biden got off to a strong start last year and succeeded in passing two major pieces of legislation — the American Rescue Plan Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill — to help spur the economic recovery. He implemented an extensive anti-COVID vaccination program that helped …
It has been around for a half-century, Roe v. Wade has, and besides this U.S. Supreme Court ruling facilitating something like 62 million abortions, it has generated a vast number of arguments in its defense. One of the most frequent insists that a woman has the irrefutable right to control …
The now infamous U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, repealing Roe v. Wade, is not just a shameful ransacking of a 50-year-old precedent, it is an epic assault on the fundamental right of women to participate as equals in American society.
The Trump administration’s abysmal handling of America’s worst public health crisis in a century was the result of a refusal to accept the reality of that crisis — a refusal that started at the top. That’s the judgment of Dr. Deborah Birx, Trump’s former Coronavirus Response Task Force coordinator.
The Food and Drug Administration has proposed banning menthol-flavored cigarettes, potentially beginning in 2024. It’s a tragedy that it is taking this long, but it’s never too late to save a life — or in this case, potentially hundreds of thousands of lives.
After appropriating trillions of dollars in COVID-19 relief, Congress is angling to pass yet another multi-billion-dollar aid package, this one directed at restaurants and other small businesses that suffered during the pandemic.
It was a dramatic moment for U.S. involvement in the Ukraine war.U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one day after her surprise meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, told the press in Poland on Sunday: “America stands with Ukraine. We stand with Ukraine until victory is …
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in December 1991, every U.S. president has entered office seeking to improve Washington’s relationship with Russia — and every single one of them has left office years later having failed to accomplish the objective.