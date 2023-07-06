COLUMN: When praying, do we go about the right way?

I’ve been churching my whole life. Church choir member and leader. Sunday School teacher. Delegate to all sorts of Methodist committees. So I’ve been around a lot of praying, and it’s striking how mysterious the whole thing is for so many people.
There are the obviously problematic sorts of prayer that function like a Santa Claus wish list. “God, please get me a bicycle.” “God, please rearrange the continental weather patterns so that my picnic out at Two Mile doesn’t get rained out.” “God, please make the Phillies outfielder drop that fly ball so that Carlos Santana can get a triple out of that hit.”
Spurred by a robust job market, a growing number of young Americans are choosing to forgo college for the workforce. Politicians of both parties should welcome this trend and build on it — not least, by shifting resources from traditional college pathways and toward work-based alternatives t…
As we approach another July 4th, it’s a current fashion to note the nation’s deep division. Many commentators treat that as some sort of new problem, but I’d argue the nation has always wrestled with deep divisions.
Pennsylvania should license and regulate non-nurse midwivesIn not recognizing non-nurse midwives, Pennsylvania is holding back the improvement of maternity care while putting the growing number of women who choose home births at risk. The state should join nearly 40 other states by bringing …
The Fourth Amendment protects Americans from “unreasonable searches and seizures” by the government, acknowledging the “right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects.” It is a bedrock principle of the Bill of Rights.
Earlier this month, former Vice President Mike Pence seemed to be hitting the 2024 presidential campaign trail with a new determination to travel a bold, principled and surprisingly unswerving path that would set him apart from the Republican presidential pack.
So many political issues, from debates over abortion and school curriculum materials to budget cuts, are framed as attacks on “women” as a group, and polls and statistics showing that women’s votes lean left are usually cited as evidence on behalf of the idea that the Republican Party is ant…
President Joe Biden, eager to get more tax money to pay for the faults of others along with his own disastrously irresponsible, inflationary overspending, has said American billionaires have a tax rate of just 8%.
In these days of rampant virtue signaling, politicians, corporations and socially wired individuals all try to convince you that they care the most about doing the right thing. Alas, while we’ve all been recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, plenty of old-fashioned grifters have seized the day.
With a group of Republicans formally declaring their candidacies for president, it’s increasingly clear that despite his status as the party’s standard-bearer and his sizable lead, former President Donald Trump isn’t scaring anyone off from challenging him.