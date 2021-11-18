Traditionally, I use this Thursday the week before Thanksgiving (yes, we’re there already) to encourage you to write a letter to one of your heroes.
I think it’s important. If we want the world to be a better place, one way to bolster the good things is to show some appreciation to the people who help make those good things happen. And an email or a like on Facebook or even a phone call are nice, but they don’t carry the same weight, the same heft, as an actual note.
The U.S. should be vigilant about emerging threats, but pouring more money into unproven missile-defense technologies isn’t the answer. America’s should keep its missile-defense capabilities aligned with both fiscal reality and the country’s strategic interests.
Teaching that the transcontinental railroad was created is history, teaching that it involved mass cheap Chinese immigrant labor and how that interacted with the Chinese Exclusion Act is critical race theory.
I and other retired Area Agencies on Aging administrators in northwestern Pennsylvania are concerned about a change by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services that will eliminate local Area Agencies on Aging from the Medicaid assessment/eligibility process for older adults and persons …
The Lead-Free Promise Project, a new coalition of child welfare advocates, law enforcement, housing officials, health insurers, health care providers and more, have joined forces to urge Pennsylvania lawmakers to target childhood lead poisoning at its source.
These platforms have ensured the most extreme partisans have the biggest megaphones. Politicians trying to curry their favor very often don’t just argue their opponents are wrong on any given issue, but they are inherently bad.
According to a recent Pittsburgh Post-Gazette investigation, roughly 1 in 10 babies born to mothers from the rural southwestern corner of Pennsylvania is exposed to drugs during gestation. It’s a shocking statistic that shows how despair is being passed down through the generations, literall…
The federal bankruptcy system has been abused by corporations and rich people to the point that it no longer upholds its mission: providing limited shelter from creditors so financially strapped individuals and companies could either liquidate or reorganize and put their affairs back in order.
Just a week after the Wolf administration announced that the state prison population had declined to its lowest level in decades — due largely to a series of bipartisan criminal justice reforms — the state Senate became poised to adopt another reform to accelerate the progress.
Created in 1977 with the intent of ensuring black people access to capital for growth in low-income urban and similarly struggling rural areas, the Community Reinvestment Act was an ambitious attempt at solving problems faced by minorities whose loans had been denied at an alarming rate.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth shows of bravery and dedication from nurses, doctors and other health care workers. In a less dramatic way, other essential workers, from supermarket clerks to bus drivers, have stepped up to serve the public at risk to themselves.