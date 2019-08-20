Q. I am the second wife of the father of a bride who is getting married in October. We are now divorced as well, but I got very close to the bride while I was married to her father, so I have been invited to the wedding. I know not to wear the same color as the bridal party and there's a dinner reception and cocktails after, so how formal do I dress? I will be on display next to my ex the whole time and I am concerned. What's good ex-etiquette?
A. Actually, I think your sensibilities are a little askew. Of course with all the divorce drama that follows us around you may fear that everyone will be looking at you, but this is the bride's day. She will be the one on display. Your job, as is everyone's who has been invited to her wedding, is to be a gracious guest and do nothing to distract the other guests' attention from the wedding festivities.