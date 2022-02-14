- By WEEDA MEHRAN InsideSources.com
After the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the U.S. Department of the Treasury froze Afghanistan Central Bank’s reserves. The Taliban is currently on the Treasury’s “Specially Designated Nationals” list.
- By MARK WEISBROT InsideSources.com
Economic sanctions have, in recent years, become one of the most important tools of U.S. foreign policy. There are currently more than 20 countries subjected to various sanctions from the U.S. government.
- By LYNN SCHMIDT St. Louis Post-Dispatch
The Hydra is an ancient Greek mythical beast, mentioned in the tales of Hercules, that was said to have the body of a dragon with many heads, two arms and legs with knifelike claws, sharp spikes and a long serpent tail. If the heads were cut off, two heads would grow back in its place.
Though there are more than enough guns and willing trigger-pullers already here to do plenty of damage for a long time, we can’t argue with President Joe Biden that easy access to firearms, via trafficking from the South, is fueling death and destruction on New York streets.
Whatever caused the 497-foot Forbes Avenue bridge over Fern Hollow Creek in Pittsburgh to fall into a ravine on Jan. 28 is unique to that structure.
Here’s a trick I’ve found for making social media less terrible. When I come across a post that pokes a nerve, I ask myself — Is this something I really need to have an opinion about? And do I need to share it?
- By BOBBY GHOSH Bloomberg Opinion
As the nuclear negotiations between the world powers and Iran approach a denouement, the Biden administration is turning up the heat on … Donald Trump!?
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has inspired a new following from the extreme right, including some members of Congress, by asking: Why take Ukraine’s side instead of Russia’s?
This is in reference to the Jan. 28 letter to the editor titled “There are many untold truths about COVID-19” by William R. Strong.
- By KATHERINE DRABIAK Chicago Tribune
A recent Rasmussen Reports poll revealed a significant percentage of the public agrees with punitive actions for people who decline COVID-19 vaccines, such as fines, confinement or imprisonment.
Want Spotify to serve up Neil Young’s masterpiece “Heart of Gold?”
- By CHRIS TALGO InsideSources.com
In late 2021, the Biden administration officially declared it will diplomatically boycott the Beijing Olympics due to China’s horrendous human rights abuses. Although I rarely agree with President Joe Biden, this absolutely is the correct call.
- By WEIFENG ZHONG InsideSources.com
The Winter Olympic Games in Beijing are underway, but the Biden administration’s campaign to orchestrate a diplomatic boycott, joined by only a few allies, has failed to meet certain expectations.
- Luka Krneta
Members of Congress who acquire detailed information about every aspect of the economy can’t be trusted to police themselves against profiting from it through insider trading.
Israel became the United Nations’ 59th member on May 11, 1949. In the seven decades since, the General Assembly, now numbering 193 countries, has passed uncounted resolutions blasting the Middle East’s sole democracy.
When it gets extra cold, as it has lately, there is a special brand of beauty that you get to see down by the river.
- By DEAN BAKER InsideSources.com
The federal minimum wage has stood at $7.25 an hour since 2009. This is by far the longest period that we have gone without an increase in the minimum wage since it was first established in 1938.
- By RYAN YOUNG InsideSources.com
Twenty-five states raised their minimum wages this year, but the federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 per hour since 2009. Is it time to finally raise it? No. There are better ways to fight poverty.
States are passing laws to suppress the vote and subvert election results; thereby undermining the foundation of our representative democracy.
- By TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion
Tyler Cowen is a professor of economics at George Mason University.
The American Museum of Natural History, a wonderful institution founded in pursuit of science and truth, has been fulfilling a lifesaving mission for the past nine months, administering COVID-19 vaccines seven days a week.
The pandemic has shed light on just how much authority the government can wield in the name of “keeping us safe.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made full use of laws available to her to control lives. The courts rightly keep putting checks on those powers.
- By DAVID COLE Los Angeles Times
The Supreme Court’s recent decision to block the Biden administration’s vaccination-or-test requirement for large private businesses will threaten the safety of hundreds of thousands of workers. But the damage it could do goes well beyond the pandemic.
