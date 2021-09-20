0
0
0
0
0

Columns
AP

COLUMN: America needs democracy learning communities

  • By PAUL LACHELIER and MIKE MORROW The Fulcrum

Cancel culture, immigration reform, Black Lives Matter, congressional gridlock, the Jan. 6 riot: What do these seemingly disparate national phenomena have in common? Democratic dysfunction.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: California will be fine if Elder becomes governor

  • By TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion

I’m here to tell you news that is both shocking and comforting: If California Gov. Gavin Newsom loses the pending recall on Tuesday and Republican Larry Elder replaces him, it won’t be the end of the world. In fact, it will be entirely fine.