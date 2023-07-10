- By DAVE ANDERSON The Fulcrum
There is a conundrum at the center of American politics that is unresolvable on its face: according to Gallup, 40% of registered voters do not regard themselves as Democrats or Republicans, but they cannot express their deepest political commitments in electoral politics without voting for c…
During the failed August 1991 putsch in Russia, the good guys were reformers Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin. The bad guys were an incompetent claque of the military and KGB within the Politburo and the rebellion fizzled when Yeltsin climbed on that tank in Moscow.
The national test considered the gold standard of whether schoolchildren are gaining or slipping has delivered alarming news: Kids are backsliding in both math and reading.
I’ve been churching my whole life. Church choir member and leader. Sunday School teacher. Delegate to all sorts of Methodist committees. So I’ve been around a lot of praying, and it’s striking how mysterious the whole thing is for so many people.
- By ADAM CARRINGTON Chicago Tribune
It was 165 years ago when Abraham Lincoln said “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Changing technology doesn’t just affect business or industry. It also affects government, sometimes in how it regulates and sometimes in how it taxes.
- By ROBERT PAWLICKI InsideSources.com
The first question asked when a baby is born is their gender. That question is always binary — a boy or a girl?
- By KIRA DAVIS InsideSources.com
What do 9-year-olds need to know about sexual activity or gender fluidity? For most parents, the answer is, “Whatever I choose to tell them at home.”
- By MATTHEW YGLESIAS Bloomberg Opinion
The collapse of a section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, smack dab in the middle of the densest region of the U.S., is an obvious disaster for the nation’s transportation network.
Spurred by a robust job market, a growing number of young Americans are choosing to forgo college for the workforce. Politicians of both parties should welcome this trend and build on it — not least, by shifting resources from traditional college pathways and toward work-based alternatives t…
Pennsylvania is one of only two states — South Dakota is the other — that provides no state funding, oversight or uniform standards for local public defenders or court-appointed attorneys.
As we approach another July 4th, it’s a current fashion to note the nation’s deep division. Many commentators treat that as some sort of new problem, but I’d argue the nation has always wrestled with deep divisions.
- By MARIO H. LOPEZ The Fulcrum
Among Congress’ 2023 action items is the massive Farm Bill, legislation that is reauthorized every five years.
Pennsylvania should license and regulate non-nurse midwivesIn not recognizing non-nurse midwives, Pennsylvania is holding back the improvement of maternity care while putting the growing number of women who choose home births at risk. The state should join nearly 40 other states by bringing …
We depend upon large trucks to bring us almost everything we want and need. Their drives depend upon adequate parking to drive legally and safely.
- By CONOR SEN Bloomberg Opinion
It’s still very early, but if you’re wondering how the 2024 presidential campaign might be different from the last matchup between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, one place to start is electric vehicles.
