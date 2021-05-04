Deadline for letters on election

Monday, May 10, will be the final day the newspaper will accept letters to the editor that relate to the May 18 primary election.
The final day of publication for letters concerning the primary election is Tuesday, May 11.
Protesters in Minneapolis, and, for that matter, throughout the country and across the seas, signaled through shouting, jumping, carrying signs and in some instances vandalism that a jury had better find Derek Chauvin guilty in his trial for murder. It did.
What happens when you put three Democrats and three Republicans in a room?
Today is Tuesday, May 4, the 124th day of 2021. There are 241 days left in the year.
"He who has peace of mind disturbs neither himself nor another."
Despite all its chaos and cacophony, the 2020 presidential campaign featured an important positive development for the health of our democracy.
Today is Monday, May 3, the 123rd day of 2021. There are 242 days left in the year.
"You don't luck into integrity. You work at it."
The Pennsylvania State Police recently announced it will make it a priority to hire as many as 65 women who were otherwise qualified to become troopers but were not hired because they could not meet rigorous physical fitness standards - standards that apparently were not required to perform …
Amid the national euphoria over the COVID-19 vaccines, it's hard to believe that just two years ago, Big Pharma was essentially hated.
Today is Friday, April 30, the 120th day of 2021. There are 245 days left in the year.
"The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one."
Pennsylvania is embarking on an overdue update to the state unemployment system, an update that officials say will modernize the website and streamline applicants' experiences with the system.
The little helicopter weighs only 4 pounds, and its first flight lasted a mere 30 seconds and reached an altitude of only 10 feet. But it did so on Mars.
Today is National Zipper Day. Really.
Today is Thursday, April 29, the 119th day of 2021. There are 246 days left in the year.
"Work hard in silence, let your success be the noise."
Moving away from a gasoline tax as we move to electric cars is a commonsense measure that can have large environmental benefits. It is just a matter of adjusting to technology.
It's plain that the federal gasoline tax is past its sell-by date.
Today is Wednesday, April 28, the 118th day of 2021. There are 247 days left in the year.
"Never be limited by other people's limited imaginations."
Americans have learned the hard way that we must be wary when our presidents deliver feel-good messages about what has been accomplished in a war-torn region.
Why did we go to war in Afghanistan 20 years ago?
Today is Tuesday, April 27, the 117th day of 2021. There are 248 days left in the year.
