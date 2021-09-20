- By RICHARD WILLIAMS Tribune News Service
Do you ever feel like figuring out what to eat is harder than doing your own taxes?
Democrats in Congress have spent years decrying Republican efforts to undermine voting rights, and with good reason.
- By TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion
Many reactions to COVID-19 can be explained by one simple concept: intertemporal substitution.
The timorous chief executive of Pennsylvania has decided to step into the fray and do what should have been done weeks ago: mandate masks in K-12 schools and child care centers.
Makers and sellers of prescription painkillers will soon begin paying out billions of dollars to settle lawsuits that have accused them of fueling the opioid epidemic.
Bullying remembers one of the great unconquered challenges of schools, which is not surprising because bullying remains one of the great unconquered challenges of our society as a whole.
- By KAREN HOBERT FLYNN InsideSources.com
Constitution Day, which will be celebrated Friday, honors our founding charter, as amended.
- By GARY SCHMITT InsideSources.com
In the period leading up to the Constitution’s bicentennial, the late constitutional scholar Walter Berns was asked to give an address on the Constitution in a Latin American country.
- By PAUL LACHELIER and MIKE MORROW The Fulcrum
Cancel culture, immigration reform, Black Lives Matter, congressional gridlock, the Jan. 6 riot: What do these seemingly disparate national phenomena have in common? Democratic dysfunction.
The Surfside memorial wall has been taken down.
President Joe Biden continues to live in an alternate universe in regard to the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.
- By MIHIR SHARMA Bloomberg Opinion
President Joe Biden’s defense of his choice to leave Afghanistan gets more vehement with each speech he delivers.
- By TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion
I’m here to tell you news that is both shocking and comforting: If California Gov. Gavin Newsom loses the pending recall on Tuesday and Republican Larry Elder replaces him, it won’t be the end of the world. In fact, it will be entirely fine.
- By ERIKA D. SMITH Los Angeles Times
Larry Elder keeps telling people he’s not the black face of white supremacy.
How does a local tradition get launched? Sometimes it just takes one person.
