Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Court’s vaccine ruling could be start of something worse

  • By DAVID COLE Los Angeles Times

The Supreme Court’s recent decision to block the Biden administration’s vaccination-or-test requirement for large private businesses will threaten the safety of hundreds of thousands of workers. But the damage it could do goes well beyond the pandemic.

AP

EDITORIAL: Make lockdowns a thing of the past

The pandemic has shed light on just how much authority the government can wield in the name of “keeping us safe.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made full use of laws available to her to control lives. The courts rightly keep putting checks on those powers.

EDITORIAL: Biden must alleviate student debt

Two years ago, in the heat of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden put forth a plan to alleviate student loan debt: $10,000 in federal loans forgiven for all borrowers.

AP

COLUMN: Biden divides nation he promised to unite

  • By CLIVE CROOK Bloomberg Opinion

Over years of following American politics, I’d come to regard Joe Biden as harmless — a back-slapper without strong conviction, given to exaggeration and the occasional outright lie, but no worse than average for a career politician and no threat to the republic.

EDITORIAL: Florida shouldn’t ignore the toll of racism

Gov. Ron DeSantis has a dream in which Florida lives in a post-racial world — not because he’s dedicated to righting the myriad disadvantages and inequities that beset racial minorities in this state, but because the official policy that they must be ignored.

COLUMN: Why has critical race theory become difficult to explain?

Critical race theory began over 40 years ago, with a foundation in the work of Professor Derek Bell and carried forward by other scholars like Kimberle Crenshaw and Mari Matsuda. But after 40-some quiet years, CRT has become a topic that almost everyone discusses and almost nobody can actual…