Q: Do you recommend the installation of an after-market blind-spot sensor? It would go on a 2012 Camry. If so, what are recommended brands and who installs them? - D.A., LeSueur, Minn.
A: If you have an older car, or one that was not equipped with a blind-spot sensor, an aftermarket kit may be the answer. But- and this is a big but- they are expensive. Low priced units cost around $200-300 while the better ones are in the $500 range. Experts say that none are as good as the factory installed ones, but the pricier ones come close. Coming close is what you want to avoid with another vehicle, too. If you have not yet won the lottery, there are inexpensive, stick-on blind spot mirrors.