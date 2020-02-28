DEAR DR. ROACH: What do you know about copper killing the cold virus? I'm of the opinion that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Yet, there is a copper product on the market that says it kills the cold virus on contact. Many people have claimed it is effective. Are all these reviews fake? If preventing a cold was this easy, wouldn't everyone know about it? - J.
ANSWER: Copper does have antimicrobial properties. Bacteria will die on contact with pure metallic copper. The amount of time needed ranges from a few minutes for some Staphylococcal species to 5-15 days for the bacteria that causes tuberculosis. Viruses, which are somewhere between alive and not alive, being only able to replicate within a cell, can be destroyed by copper as well. For the influenza virus, 99.99% can be destroyed by keeping it in contact with metallic copper for six hours.