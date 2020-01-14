Q: My ex and I were together a long time. We blended our families, but after 12 years of clean and sober living, she started using drugs again after being laid off from her job. Drug use is my boundary and she knew it. Our kids are now in high school - one in college, as well, and I just don't know how to face the fact that we are breaking up. The holidays made it worse. All the kids are with me, she's in rehab. Do you have any tips on how to survive this? I'm at a loss. What's good ex-etiquette?
A: To begin, you have got to know you're not alone. Just about everyone either has someone close to them or a family member who faces some sort of addiction - I know I certainly do, and its rough for both sides. If she's in rehab, hopefully that means she's taking a proactive approach to her recovery. For those of us who are not addicts, it's easy to think you're home free after 12 years of sobriety. You see now it's an ongoing journey for the addict and those who love them. Unfortunately, relapse is part of the process.