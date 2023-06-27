We depend upon large trucks to bring us almost everything we want and need. Their drives depend upon adequate parking to drive legally and safely.

Everyone who has driven the turnpike at night has seen 18-wheelers pulled over the shoulder, obscuring visibility and dangerously close to travel lanes. The trucks aren’t there because the drivers don’t care about regular folks in sedans and minivans. They’re there as the result of public policy.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Cameras in home would give inside look at privacy

The Fourth Amendment protects Americans from “unreasonable searches and seizures” by the government, acknowledging the “right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects.” It is a bedrock principle of the Bill of Rights.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: So, where does Pence stand when it comes to his old boss?

  • By MARTIN SCHRAM Tribune News Service

Earlier this month, former Vice President Mike Pence seemed to be hitting the 2024 presidential campaign trail with a new determination to travel a bold, principled and surprisingly unswerving path that would set him apart from the Republican presidential pack.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Is the United States a house divided?

  • By CHRISTIAN F. NUNES InsideSources.com

The United States has experienced widespread polarization and vitriolic political debates that seem more vicious by the day, and it begs the question: What’s the source of the divide?

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Gender crisis is really a marriage crisis

  • By INEZ STEPMAN InsideSources.com

So many political issues, from debates over abortion and school curriculum materials to budget cuts, are framed as attacks on “women” as a group, and polls and statistics showing that women’s votes lean left are usually cited as evidence on behalf of the idea that the Republican Party is ant…

Opinion

LETTER: 'Stand up for Jesus'

This is in response to the June 5 letter to the editor titled “What if the paper were to omit all that isn’t news?” by Cheryl Rila.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Fraud and graft thrived in the pandemic and beyond

In these days of rampant virtue signaling, politicians, corporations and socially wired individuals all try to convince you that they care the most about doing the right thing. Alas, while we’ve all been recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, plenty of old-fashioned grifters have seized the day.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Trump’s GOP rivals smart to seize moment

  • By JONATHAN BERNSTEIN Bloomberg Opinion

With a group of Republicans formally declaring their candidacies for president, it’s increasingly clear that despite his status as the party’s standard-bearer and his sizable lead, former President Donald Trump isn’t scaring anyone off from challenging him.

Opinion

COLUMN: School property taxes fund cyber charter excess

  • By SUSAN SPICKA Education Voters PA

More than $3.4 million spent on advertising over a three-month period. Over $75,000 spent on tickets, parking and concessions for Major League Baseball games — including $50 per person for rooftop catering.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Kissinger's legacy still haunts our role in the world

  • By ELIZABETH SHACKELFORD Chicago Tribune

Henry Kissinger recently celebrated his 100th birthday, proving once again his remarkable staying power as one of America’s most well-known and influential foreign policy players in modern times. Presidents and other leaders of U.S. national security seek his counsel even today.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Some can't afford to lose electricity during summer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out people age 65 and older, children younger than age 2 and people with chronic illnesses are among those at greatest risk for serious heat-related conditions such as heat exhaustion, heatstroke and dehydration.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Obesity drugs must be made affordable

More than 40% of American adults are obese, costing the health-care system $173 billion a year. Related conditions including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and some cancers are among the leading causes of preventable death in the U.S. Drugmakers have developed astonishingly effective…