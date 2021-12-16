There might never be satisfactory answers to what led to the senseless tragedy at Oxford High School that cost four teens their lives and injured seven others. But every effort should be taken to figure out why it happened and how to prevent future violence.
Tens of thousands of people killed by guns in Mexico could still be alive if it weren’t for U.S. gun companies supplying a steady stream of weapons for criminal organizations. Most of the kidnapped and missing could still be with their families. Mexico would be a radically different country,…
The social media channels that dominate much of our waking hours wormed their way into our collective consciousness even as their potentially pernicious effects went unnoticed. Subsequent generations will hold us to account for our folly.
Ten months after a group of Senate Democrats lodged ethics complaints into the conduct of Republican Sens. Josh Hawley, of Missouri, and Ted Cruz, of Texas, regarding their roles in sparking the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Senate Ethics Committee has shown no sign of movement.
President Joe Biden has taken to saying the Democrats’ “Build Back Better” legislation will reduce inflation. This spin isn’t just unconvincing. It underscores the absurdity of the Democrats’ political project.
When you have small children, there is no huddling comfortably inside while the snow falls and the landscape turns white. It’s time to go outside to slide, fall, roll and otherwise succumb to gravity on the most convenient hillside. So, we spent a chunk of the twins’ snowy holiday sliding do…
The robust pace of U.S. consumer spending looks at first glance like evidence that inflation isn’t hurting a resilient U.S. economy. And that’s how the government report on strong October retail sales growth has widely been interpreted.
As the U.S. tries to wean itself from fossil fuels and rebuild its infrastructure to make electric car usage more feasible, policymakers must ask whether the nation is prepared for a risky trade-off: tying Americans to dependence on yet another foreign source of energy.
Children can be sticky, loud and misbehaved. But that doesn’t make children, in themselves, any less good. It just makes them children — the adorable, needy, frustrating, chaotic and absolutely irreplaceable building blocks of society, and of human civilization.