Americans make use of their religious freedom

The Public Religion Research Institute has released its latest snapshot of the American religious landscape with data from 2020.

COLUMN: Biden hurts America by supposedly helping renters

  • By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service

Although trying to sound nice and balanced about it, President Joe Biden has snubbed a Supreme Court decision, an act of executive autocracy meant to temporarily prevent the evictions of renters not able to pay their rent.

COLUMN: Defense of ‘misinformation’ needed for defense of truth

  • By STEPHEN L. CARTER Bloomberg Opinion

I’m no fan of the current war on “misinformation” — if anything, I’m a conscientious objector — and one of the reasons is the term’s pedigree. Although the grammar curmudgeon in me freely admits that the word is a perfectly fine one, the effort by public and private sector alike to hunt down…

COLUMN: Job market must benefit Americans

  • By JASON RICHWINE, InsideSources.com

Each year, the U.S. welcomes 1 million new permanent residents and issues an additional million temporary-worker visas, on top of an illegal immigrant population that numbered 11 million before the current border surge.

