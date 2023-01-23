If the border always looked like it did when President Joe Biden visited, he wouldn’t have needed to make the trip.

Earlier this month, Biden visited the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time since taking office. It was a nod to political reality. The border crisis continues unabated.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Common school board is worth the try

Pennsylvania’s 500 school boards regularly prove that it’s overly optimistic to take nine people off the street, put them in a room, and expect them to run enterprises that spend more than $33 billion a year in local, state and federal money.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Parties have done an about-face with minority voters

  • By RACHEL FERGUSON InsideSources.com

Through a phenomenon called “linked fate,” small or marginalized groups tend to vote more as a unit rather than as individuals, assuming that without doing so they might not have a loud enough voice in the political system.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Speaker fiasco proved GOP believes in diversity

  • By ROBERT A. GEORGE Bloomberg Opinion

Streaming’s latest hit show, “McCarthy Agonistes,” ended its five-day run, but the protracted vote for speaker of the House highlighted one unexpected, yet welcome, facet of the Republican Party: actual diversity — and not just of the ideological variety.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Higher education heads in the wrong direction

  • By TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion

The various “political correctness” scandals on college campuses, such as a group at Stanford University recommending against the use of the words “American” and “immigrant,” get a lot of headlines. But there are more gradual, less visible changes that also contribute to the declining status…

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Good news on opioids for patients in severe pain

  • By JOSEPH FRIEDMAN Los Angeles Times

Because prescription opioids drove the earlier phases of the overdose crisis, the nation responded by drastically reducing access to those drugs — with prescriptions dropping by nearly 50% over the last decade. It’s now clear that approach was ineffective at combating overdoses, and it left …