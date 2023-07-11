How fitting that the Congressional Budget Office recently released its long-term fiscal projections, coinciding on the same day that President Joe Biden began his economic rehabilitation tour.
In the words of the New York Times, Biden embarked upon “a concerted campaign … to claim credit for an economic revival in America.” In a Chicago speech, he touted his economic policies in an address that aides called “a cornerstone speech of his presidency.”
There is a conundrum at the center of American politics that is unresolvable on its face: according to Gallup, 40% of registered voters do not regard themselves as Democrats or Republicans, but they cannot express their deepest political commitments in electoral politics without voting for c…
During the failed August 1991 putsch in Russia, the good guys were reformers Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin. The bad guys were an incompetent claque of the military and KGB within the Politburo and the rebellion fizzled when Yeltsin climbed on that tank in Moscow.
I’ve been churching my whole life. Church choir member and leader. Sunday School teacher. Delegate to all sorts of Methodist committees. So I’ve been around a lot of praying, and it’s striking how mysterious the whole thing is for so many people.
Spurred by a robust job market, a growing number of young Americans are choosing to forgo college for the workforce. Politicians of both parties should welcome this trend and build on it — not least, by shifting resources from traditional college pathways and toward work-based alternatives t…
As we approach another July 4th, it’s a current fashion to note the nation’s deep division. Many commentators treat that as some sort of new problem, but I’d argue the nation has always wrestled with deep divisions.