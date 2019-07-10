There was little for anyone to be proud of in the Pennsylvania statehouse last month.
Not Republican senators, whose attempts to bully though a benefits-cutting measure were crass, craven and cruel.
Not Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who let the proceedings run off the rails.
Especially not Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, whose efforts to shout down a fellow lawmaker were churlish and childish.
The tawdry proceedings centered around Republican efforts to end the state's decades-old General Assistance program, which provides monthly cash assistance of about $200 to some of Pennsylvania's neediest citizens. Republicans have long targeted the program.
Minority Democrats attempted to attach amendments to the bill to carve out continued support for certain recipients.
First, Corman put forth a motion to block Democrats from offering the amendments. When Democrat Fetterman, who presides in the Senate, essentially called time out and left the rostrum to confer with Republicans, Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, R-Jefferson, orchestrated what Fetterman later termed a hostile takeover.
"With the rostrum empty, Scarnati - who typically runs the floor when the lieutenant governor is absent - grabbed the gavel, called the chamber back to session and asked for a vote on Corman's motion," PennLive reported. "As a clerk began the roll call, Democrats stormed off the floor."
They eventually returned, but Fetterman refused to allow the vote on Corman's motion, instead recognizing state Sen. Katie Muth, D-Montgomery County, a leader in the fight to maintain General Assistance. She then read a letter from a beneficiary of the program.
For almost the full three minutes she spoke, Corman voiced his displeasure from the floor. Loudly.
"You need to do your job, Mr. President," Corman shouted at Fetterman, who continued to acknowledge Muth. "Bring the chamber to order, Mr. President. It's not a partisan job. You need to follow the rules."
First: Corman owes Muth an apology. Whether the GOP leader was technically correct that the vote on his motion should have been called, the manner in which Scarnati hustled it before the body was, at the very least, underhanded.
Second: Fetterman needs to better acquaint himself with parliamentary procedure and cannot act in a partisan manner.
The measure to end the program was eventually approved, 26-24. Two Republicans joined Democrats on the losing side.
When it comes to debating, amending and voting on legislation in the Pennsylvania Senate, all sides can and must do better.
- York Dispatch