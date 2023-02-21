President Joe Biden is still old. That observation might not seem quite so relevant after Biden delivered a spirited State of the Union address that accomplished all the White House could reasonably have hoped it would.
Controversies surrounding the discovery of classified documents in the personal quarters of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence have helped some misperceptions flourish about how those documents wind up in places they shouldn’t be.
On top of genocide of Chinese Muslims, crushing Hong Kong’s democracy and plans to take over enterprising and happily independent Taiwan, the super-ambitious, totalitarian, morally misinformed Chinese Communist Party has been coming after the United States in every way imaginable.
I love America because only in America can a poor “guy off the boat” speaking with a thick Croatian accent rise to become one of the most successful businessmen and recognizable TV personalities today, “Shark Tank’s” Robert Herjavec.
Although the last few years have been difficult for most Americans, there still is much to love about the country President Abraham Lincoln called “the last best hope of Earth” and President Ronald Reagan labeled “the shining city on a hill.”
America has always had a complicated relationship with the truth. From the Vietnam War to the Iraq War, from swiftboating to birtherism to “alternative facts,” and, of course, the whitewashed versions of history being taught in our schools, truth is in the mind of the beholder.
In touting her own presidential qualifications, Nikki Haley sounded a familiar theme that is likely to be heard a lot in the 2024 presidential race. It’s a potential problem for both current front-runners.
The fact that the five Memphis police officers accused in the beating death of black motorist Tyre Nichols are themselves black could clarify the issue of police violence, which is more complicated than just a few bigoted white officers.
Gov. Josh Shapiro quickly fulfilled one of his campaign promises, just a day after his inauguration. His first executive order decrees that a four-year college degree is not a prerequisite for 92% of the 72,000 jobs under the executive branch of the state government.
After he was elected speakeron the 15th ballot, Kevin McCarthy promised the U.S. House under Republican leadership would protect the national economy, saying the party was committed to “stop wasteful Washington spending, to lower the price of groceries, gas, cars, housing, and stop the risin…
After a very diplomatic hand-wringing, the U.S. and Germany have decided to send battle tanks to Ukraine, a critical step toward helping the country take back territory seized by Russian forces during last year’s invasion.