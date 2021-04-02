EDITORIAL: CDC boss has legitimate concern

A year after COVID-19 ravaged New York City, infections there are creeping up again and in other hot spots across the country, despite the largest vaccination push the nation has ever undertaken.
The average number of cases recorded over a seven-day span has risen 10%, and hospitalizations are ticking up as well. Rising numbers of new infections in New Jersey, New York and Michigan are worrisome.
We knew on day two of Joe Biden's presidency that his goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans by his 100th day in office was setting the bar too low. By that date, 16.5 million shots had gone out, 6.5 million alone in the six days beforehand, and the daily rate of shots was growing at a ra…
Comparisons of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill to the New Deal are flourishing. They obscure the fact that Biden's achievement - passing reform legislation against an intransigent opposition - is fragile.
There is widespread agreement that during the pandemic students have suffered as a result of school lockdowns, shifts in instruction protocols, offsite learning and inequity in access to the tools of learning.
A Pew poll in late 2019 found trust in government had plummeted to a historically low 17%. That year, more than 60% of Americans told Gallup pollsters they have little confidence in the government's ability to address key domestic challenges.
FORT WORTH, Texas - Whether one agrees with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's politics or thinks his lifting of COVID-19 restrictions was the result of "Neanderthal thinking," it's difficult to argue with his characterization of President Joe Biden's immigration policy as "reckless open borders."