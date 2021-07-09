The founding of the Chinese Communist Party was July 23, 1921, aided by Russian Bolshevik agents, but Mao would later set the date as July 1 - and so, like everything the Politburo decrees, that became the reality.
The revolutionary vanguard party celebrating its centennial is as dictatorial as always, to the peril of the Chinese people and the world beyond.
It's a shame there has to be a law that underscores the obvious, but a proposal wending its way through the state Legislature would codify what should have already been common practice - to let Pennsylvania residents know in a timely fashion if there has been a data violation of their person…
The Supreme Court got it right when, in a recent 8-1 ruling, it held that Pennsylvania cheerleader Brandi Levy couldn't be suspended from the team for blurting on Snapchat "f--- cheer" after she didn't make varsity.
Venezuela's strongman sounds desperate. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Nicolas Maduro pleads with President Joe Biden to lift the sanctions on his country imposed by former President Donald Trump.
Our social contract is broken. Under the contract's terms, "consent at the ballot box confers both democratic credentials and democratic legitimacy," as described by Hlne Landemore in her book "Open Democracy."