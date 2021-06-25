A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has introduced a bill to begin reforming the U.S. Postal Service, which is being financially crushed by retirement expenditures and falling demand.
The legislation's primary aim is to repeal $5 billion a year in mandatory retiree health care expenditures and require retirees enroll in Medicare, a move that has significant support in both parties but some worry could be threatened by a federal probe into matters related to USPS leadership.
President Joe Biden had a three-hour talk with Russian Premier Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16, said he laid down some red lines Russia had darned well not cross and that it was his hope this guy he once called a killer does not want another Cold War.
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has engaged in a juvenile campaign to fly flags from his Capitol office in defiance of state law. It's an act of foot-stomping behavior that is the antitheses of that of a grown-up - and a responsible elected official.