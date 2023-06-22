Every year on June 1 and Dec. 1, Pennsylvanians face the struggle between power and money. That’s when the state Public Utility Commission allows electric companies to make price changes.

As it happens just twice a year, it’s definitely more stable than gas prices. And, hey, just because it can change doesn’t mean it has to go up, right? There are a few states — like North Dakota and South Dakota — where the price of electricity actually decreased slightly from last year.

COLUMN: Is the United States a house divided?

  • By CHRISTIAN F. NUNES InsideSources.com

The United States has experienced widespread polarization and vitriolic political debates that seem more vicious by the day, and it begs the question: What’s the source of the divide?

COLUMN: Gender crisis is really a marriage crisis

  • By INEZ STEPMAN InsideSources.com

So many political issues, from debates over abortion and school curriculum materials to budget cuts, are framed as attacks on “women” as a group, and polls and statistics showing that women’s votes lean left are usually cited as evidence on behalf of the idea that the Republican Party is ant…

LETTER: 'Stand up for Jesus'

This is in response to the June 5 letter to the editor titled “What if the paper were to omit all that isn’t news?” by Cheryl Rila.

EDITORIAL: Fraud and graft thrived in the pandemic and beyond

In these days of rampant virtue signaling, politicians, corporations and socially wired individuals all try to convince you that they care the most about doing the right thing. Alas, while we’ve all been recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, plenty of old-fashioned grifters have seized the day.

COLUMN: Trump’s GOP rivals smart to seize moment

  • By JONATHAN BERNSTEIN Bloomberg Opinion

With a group of Republicans formally declaring their candidacies for president, it’s increasingly clear that despite his status as the party’s standard-bearer and his sizable lead, former President Donald Trump isn’t scaring anyone off from challenging him.

COLUMN: School property taxes fund cyber charter excess

  • By SUSAN SPICKA Education Voters PA

More than $3.4 million spent on advertising over a three-month period. Over $75,000 spent on tickets, parking and concessions for Major League Baseball games — including $50 per person for rooftop catering.

COLUMN: Kissinger's legacy still haunts our role in the world

  • By ELIZABETH SHACKELFORD Chicago Tribune

Henry Kissinger recently celebrated his 100th birthday, proving once again his remarkable staying power as one of America’s most well-known and influential foreign policy players in modern times. Presidents and other leaders of U.S. national security seek his counsel even today.

EDITORIAL: Some can't afford to lose electricity during summer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out people age 65 and older, children younger than age 2 and people with chronic illnesses are among those at greatest risk for serious heat-related conditions such as heat exhaustion, heatstroke and dehydration.

EDITORIAL: Obesity drugs must be made affordable

More than 40% of American adults are obese, costing the health-care system $173 billion a year. Related conditions including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and some cancers are among the leading causes of preventable death in the U.S. Drugmakers have developed astonishingly effective…

COLUMN: No to Ukraine in NATO

  • By JUSTIN LOGAN InsideSources.com

The United States should close NATO’s open door and make clear that it does not support Ukraine joining the alliance. There are three main reasons.

POINT: TikTok causes social ruin

  • By BROOKE TAYLOR InsideSources.com

TikTok is a weapon of social destruction. Created by ByteDance, a Bejing-based company, TikTok is a platform of the Chinese Communist Party and a national security threat to America.

COLUMN: How did Biden, McCarthy reach debt-ceiling deal?

  • By MATTHEW YGLESIAS Bloomberg Opinion

Maybe the most surprising aspect of the debt-ceiling increase President Joe Biden signed into law is that, once all the kicking and screaming was done, it not only passed Congress but passed easily. And maybe the most intriguing question raised by this whole debate is whether we should be pr…

COLUMN: Possibility of breast cancer vaccine appears to be bright

  • By LISA JARVIS Bloomberg Opinion

Imagine a future in which far fewer women are diagnosed with breast cancer, and women with a family history of breast cancer don’t have to make the difficult, even devastating choice to get a preventive mastectomy. Instead, women would get a series of shots that teach their immune systems ho…