COVID-19 is a plague on humanity, but it hasn’t been that kind to the planet either.

Our efforts to avoid infection led to an unavoidable increase in single-use plastic. Just how much more we are only now starting to grasp.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: The U.S. should be realistic about missile defense

The U.S. should be vigilant about emerging threats, but pouring more money into unproven missile-defense technologies isn’t the answer. America’s should keep its missile-defense capabilities aligned with both fiscal reality and the country’s strategic interests.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Minimum wages don’t create jobs

  • By RYAN YOUNG InsideSources.com

There are more than 10 million job openings in America right now. The worker shortage is contributing to goods shortages, rising prices and supply network problems.

Opinion

LETTER: Area Agencies on Aging record speaks for itself

I and other retired Area Agencies on Aging administrators in northwestern Pennsylvania are concerned about a change by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services that will eliminate local Area Agencies on Aging from the Medicaid assessment/eligibility process for older adults and persons …

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Time to end childhood lead poisoning

The Lead-Free Promise Project, a new coalition of child welfare advocates, law enforcement, housing officials, health insurers, health care providers and more, have joined forces to urge Pennsylvania lawmakers to target childhood lead poisoning at its source.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: There’s more bipartisanship than you’d think

  • By CARRIE LUKAS InsideSources.com

These platforms have ensured the most extreme partisans have the biggest megaphones. Politicians trying to curry their favor very often don’t just argue their opponents are wrong on any given issue, but they are inherently bad.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: The freedom to vote is nonpartisan

  • By KAREN HOBERT FLYNN InsideSources.com

For the third time this year, all 50 Senate Democrats voted to advance major voting rights legislation, and all Senate Republicans voted against allowing a public debate.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: State can learn from neonatal drug rules

According to a recent Pittsburgh Post-Gazette investigation, roughly 1 in 10 babies born to mothers from the rural southwestern corner of Pennsylvania is exposed to drugs during gestation. It’s a shocking statistic that shows how despair is being passed down through the generations, literall…

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Bankruptcy system morally bankrupt

The federal bankruptcy system has been abused by corporations and rich people to the point that it no longer upholds its mission: providing limited shelter from creditors so financially strapped individuals and companies could either liquidate or reorganize and put their affairs back in order.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Probation bill would expedite justice reform

Just a week after the Wolf administration announced that the state prison population had declined to its lowest level in decades — due largely to a series of bipartisan criminal justice reforms — the state Senate became poised to adopt another reform to accelerate the progress.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Community investment must come before government reinvestment

  • By RICHARD HOLT InsideSources.com

Created in 1977 with the intent of ensuring black people access to capital for growth in low-income urban and similarly struggling rural areas, the Community Reinvestment Act was an ambitious attempt at solving problems faced by minorities whose loans had been denied at an alarming rate.

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Police break pledge to 'protect' and serve'

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth shows of bravery and dedication from nurses, doctors and other health care workers. In a less dramatic way, other essential workers, from supermarket clerks to bus drivers, have stepped up to serve the public at risk to themselves.