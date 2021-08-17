New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had no choice.
If he didn’t resign, he would have been removed through impeachment and conviction.
Updated: August 17, 2021 @ 2:06 am
By REKHA BASU
Although trying to sound nice and balanced about it, President Joe Biden has snubbed a Supreme Court decision, an act of executive autocracy meant to temporarily prevent the evictions of renters not able to pay their rent.
When the national freeze on residential evictions, in place since the start of the COVID-19 in March 2020, lapsed on Aug. 1 of this year, it wasn't just at-risk tenants who panicked.
I’m no fan of the current war on “misinformation” — if anything, I’m a conscientious objector — and one of the reasons is the term’s pedigree. Although the grammar curmudgeon in me freely admits that the word is a perfectly fine one, the effort by public and private sector alike to hunt down…
The United Nations this week released a dire report concluding the world has moved too slowly to stop global warming and the increase in extreme and deadly weather events.
Even amid a pandemic, one of the country’s scourges is still bad management.
Imagine being broadsided by a ransomware attack.
Each year, the U.S. welcomes 1 million new permanent residents and issues an additional million temporary-worker visas, on top of an illegal immigrant population that numbered 11 million before the current border surge.
A dearth of workers is slowing our recovery from the economic devastation wrought by COVID-19.
By ALEX NOWRASTEH
The good news for Pennsylvania voters is Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican leaders might yet begin negotiations on an election reform bill.
Yes, the For the People Act would prevent gerrymandering this cycle.
It was Aug. 14, 2019 - the date when the Wolf administration announced its plan to shut down Polk State Center.
As calls for the Food and Drug Administration to fully approve COVID-19 vaccines grow louder, the agency has little to say. This is a mistake.
Not long ago, most consumer goods and business products were analog and easily repaired with parts that were widely available.
More than 77 million Americans volunteer a total of 6.9 billion hours a year, doing everything from fighting fires to raising funds for cancer research. These efforts help others and support communities.
